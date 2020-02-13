Panther boys team bouncing back from cancellations

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's boys basketball team was scheduled to resume game action this week after having to take several days off last week.

Due to the school cancellations last week from the flu outbreak, Baldwin's home games against Manistee Catholic Central on Friday and Charleton Heston on Monday have been postponed.

The Heston games will be made up on Feb. 24 and the MCC games on Feb. 25.

Baldwin officials confirmed several practice dates were postponed because of the flu outbreak.

Boys coach JJ Eads indicated on Sunday regular practices would resume on Tuesday. The team was slated to have a game on Wednesday at Big Rapids Crossroads. Baldwin is home on Friday with Walkerville. Both are West Michigan D League games.

"It's been frustrating that's for sure," Eads said of the practice and game cancellations. "Last year, we to deal with snow days."

The goal of practice this week, Eads indicated, would be trying to get back into game shape and conditioning. "We'll do a lot of stuff to try getting ready for Crossroads."