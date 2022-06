BALDWIN – Summer basketball continues for the Baldwin boys basketball program.

A major shootout event will be an all-day tournament at the high school gym on Friday. The Panthers were at a Chippewa Hills shootout on Monday.

There were four games for the Panther varsity and JV teams.

“Most of our guys were here today,” Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. “We were maybe missing one or two. We had a pretty good turnout today.”

Last week on Thursday, Baldwin was at Reed City and then at Mesick on Saturday

Eads said there would be a youth camp June 20-23 and 27-30 at the school. Basketball caps it off around the end of the month.

Eads, also athletic director, said he has posted the girls basketball coaching job and there has been a signup sheet to see if enough girls are interested in having a team.

Eads said he was hopeful of success in Baldwin’s bond issue proposal in November for a new high school and facilities. A new gymnasium would be built with the current gym being used for auxiliary purposes.