Panther JVs win season opener

BALDWIN - Baldwin's junior varsity boys basketball team opened its season successfully on Tuesday with a 47-24 win over Traverse City Christian.

Baldwin was up 20-14 at halftime.

For the Panthers, Jalik Hawkins scored 10 points while Karlito McInney and Derek Mock had nine points apiece.

"We just have to work on our attitudes," Baldwin coach Zach Englehardt said. "We let the attitudes get the best of us. We should probably have more points. But I'm not going to complain about a (23-point) win."

The Panthers struggled in the first quarter, Englehardt indicated.

"We've noticed in scrimmages that at the end of the half and the beginning of the half, they start out and then come back and started playing ball," he said.