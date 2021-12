BALDWIN – Jesse Pancio is having success in two sports for the Baldwin Panthers again this season.

Pancio is among the top players on the basketball team which is 3-0 after a win at home against Manistee Catholic Central on Thursday.

“It was pretty good game,” Pancio said. “It started off pretty rough. We all started slowing down and got into our game and started playing. Shots weren’t falling in the beginning. At the end, we were getting some shots to fall and started taking away from there.”

It’s Pancio’s second year on varsity.

“It’s going pretty good,” he said. “We do have a lot of young guys. There are only two varsity players on the team, me and (Carmelo Lindsey). We’re trying to coach these younger players.”

Pancio is looking to make less turnovers.

“I think we can bring in another conference title, maybe districts,” Pancio said.

He’s among the Baldwin bowling team’s top bowlers which is looking for conference and regional success.

Remington Owens, Adam McClure and Michael Cavendar are also key bowlers.

“I think we’re better than last year,” Pancio said.

He added his daily schedule is usually 3-5 for basketball and 5-7 for bowling.