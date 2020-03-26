Pancio enjoys strong bowling, basketball season

Baldwin's Jesse Pancio had a strong season in basketball. (Star file photo) Baldwin's Jesse Pancio had a strong season in basketball. (Star file photo) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pancio enjoys strong bowling, basketball season 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN -- Baldwin sophomore Jesse Pancio put in another winter of bowling and basketball for the Panthers and now is looking forward to next year when he'll be on the varsity all season and also be among the top bowlers for his school.

Pancio was a highly successful player for the junior varsity hoops team and was moved to the varsity for the district tournament.

The Panthers were 16-6 last season. The JVs were 16-4. Pancio expects to be a key addition to the team.

He ended his bowling season at regional.

"I was pretty happy with how we did," he said.

Pancio bowled on the team which went to the state finals a year ago. They were able to qualify this time although Pancio, in the individual regional, was 13th. He was five spots and 38 pins away from qualifying.

Pancio admitted he was among the fans missed no live sports on TV.

"I was looking forward to the NBA finals," he said. "I was bowling but our bowling alley had to close down."