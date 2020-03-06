Pan helps Georgia Tech women hold off Pitt 68-58 in ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Francesca Pan scored 12 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter and seventh-seeded Georgia Tech pulled away from 15th-seeded Pittsburgh on Thursday night for a 68-58 win in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

The Yellow Jackets took a 48-45 lead into the fourth quarter and had a 10-2 start to push the lead to 11 just past the midway point. The Panthers scored to make it a nine-point game but Pan, who was 8 of 8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, helped put the lead in double figures for good.

Georgia Tech (20-10) faces second-seeded and 10th-ranked North Carolina State in the third semifinal on Friday night.

Nerea Hermosa added 13 off the bench and Lorela Cubaj had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

Dayshanette Harris scored 21 points for Pitt (5-26), which was coming off an opening day upset of 10th-seeded Notre Dame. Amber Brown added 12 points.

Georgia Tech was just 1 of 10 from 3-point range and shot 40% but turned 18 Pitt turnovers into 20 points and had 10 more offensive rebounds.

