Palmer plays key role in Panther win
BALDWIN - Lavonte Palmer saw some action at point guard for the Baldwin Panthers a year ago and is expected to see even more this year.
But he's gotten off to a good start for the Panthers thus season.
Palmer had 12 points in the team's 67-62 win over Traverse City Christian in Tuesday's season opener.
It's his second varsity season.
"It's a new team, and it's a better environment," Palmer said.
Passing and dribbling are his strongest points, he indicated. They moved it effectively against TC Christian, he indicated.
One weakness of Tuesday's win was free-throw shooting. It's an area in which the Panthers need improvement.
"It's a matter or working hard and practicing," Palmer said.
Baldwin is off to a 1-0 start but Palmer is confident this is a team which can win more games.
"We have to work hard and work together," he said.