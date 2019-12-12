Palmer plays key role in Panther win

BALDWIN - Lavonte Palmer saw some action at point guard for the Baldwin Panthers a year ago and is expected to see even more this year.

But he's gotten off to a good start for the Panthers thus season.

Palmer had 12 points in the team's 67-62 win over Traverse City Christian in Tuesday's season opener.

It's his second varsity season.

"It's a new team, and it's a better environment," Palmer said.

Passing and dribbling are his strongest points, he indicated. They moved it effectively against TC Christian, he indicated.

One weakness of Tuesday's win was free-throw shooting. It's an area in which the Panthers need improvement.

"It's a matter or working hard and practicing," Palmer said.

Baldwin is off to a 1-0 start but Palmer is confident this is a team which can win more games.

"We have to work hard and work together," he said.