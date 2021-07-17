Padres-Nats game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium HARVEY VALENTINE July 17, 2021 Updated: July 17, 2021 10:37 p.m.
Spectators stand in the visiting team dugout during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington.
The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington.
Fans jump into a camera well after hearing gunfire from outside the stadium, during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
San Diego Padres' Wil Myers talks on a cell phone during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington.
Spectators stand in the visiting team dugout during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington.
Spectators leave the stadium after an incident near the ballpark during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington.
Spectators take cover during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington.
11 of11
WASHINGTON (AP) — The game between the San Diego Padres and Washington was suspended in the sixth inning Saturday night after police said there was a shooting outside Nationals Park.
Two people were shot, said Dustin Sternbeck, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman. Investigators believe, based on preliminary information, that one of the victims was an employee at the stadium, he said.
Written By
HARVEY VALENTINE