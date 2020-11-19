Pac-12 allows flexibility to schedule nonconference games

UCLA running back Brittain Brown, center, runs the ball for a touchdown past California safety Daniel Scott, left, and Elijah Hicks during the second half of an NCAA college football game against California in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. UCLA won 34-10. less UCLA running back Brittain Brown, center, runs the ball for a touchdown past California safety Daniel Scott, left, and Elijah Hicks during the second half of an NCAA college football game against California in ... more Photo: Kelvin Kuo, AP Photo: Kelvin Kuo, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pac-12 allows flexibility to schedule nonconference games 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference has approved a plan to allow member schools to schedule nonconference football opponents subject to certain conditions if games are canceled.

The conference has had five of its 18 scheduled games during the first three weeks canceled amid COVID-19 issues. California and UCLA were able to schedule a game against each other last weekend on 45 hours’ notice after Cal’s game against Arizona State and UCLA’s matchup against Utah were canceled due to the Sun Devils and Utes having several positive COVID-19 tests.

“The Pac-12 is committed to maintaining maximum flexibility to provide our football student-athletes with an opportunity to compete, while continuing to ensure that health and safety remains our number one priority,” Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement.

Colorado was slated to host Arizona State on Saturday but that game was called off earlier this week.

The conference's new scheduling plan could give the Buffaloes the possibility of facing Colorado State or Wyoming if the Mountain West Conference doesn't schedule a rematch between the two schools.

The Cowboys and Rams are without opponents due to COVID-19 cases at Utah State and UNLV.

The Pac-12's CEO Group will allow a nonconference game if all of its testing and coronavirus-related protocols are followed and the game is hosted by a Pac-12 team.

If another conference opponent becomes available by the end of the day Thursday in any given week, the Pac-12 game must be played.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25