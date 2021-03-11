Owusu leads No. 7 Maryland past Nebraska 83-73 MARK AMBROGI, Associated Press March 11, 2021 Updated: March 11, 2021 1:49 p.m.
1 of9 A fan puts his mask on after snacking while watching Maryland play Nebraska in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Maryland won 83-73. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Nebraska guard Sam Haiby (4) brings the ball up court in front of Maryland guard Ashley Owusu (15) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Maryland won 83-73. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Nebraska forward Isabelle Bourne (34) shoots in front of Maryland guard Katie Benzan (11) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Maryland won 83-73. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Nebraska guard Sam Haiby (4) shoots in front of Maryland forward Chloe Bibby (55) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Maryland won 83-73. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Maryland forward Mimi Collins (2) fights for a rebound between Nebraska's Sam Haiby (4) and Bella Cravens (14) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Maryland won 83-73. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Maryland guard Diamond Miller (1) grabs a rebound in front og Nebraska forward Kendall Coley (32) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Maryland won 83-73. AJ Mast/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ashley Owusu had team highs of 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead No. 7 Maryland to an 83-73 victory over Nebraska on Thursday In the quarterfinals of Big Ten women’s basketball tournament.
Owusu sank 10 of 11 free throws, including all seven in the final quarter to help the top-seeded Terrapins pull away. Diamond Miller and Chloe Bibby each 18 points and Mimi Collins added 17.