Owusu, Miller lead No. 12 Maryland women to rout of Purdue

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ashley Owusu had 19 points and nine assists, Diamond Miller added 16 points and eight assists and No. 12 Maryland coasted to an 83-46 win over Purdue on Sunday.

The Terrapins shot 52% through three quarters while holding the Boilermakers to 34% for the game, forcing 17 turnovers and building a 51-35 rebounding advantage.

Katie Benzan and Chloe Bibby scored 11 points apiece and Faith Masonius grabbed 10 rebounds for Maryland (9-1, 5-0 Big Ten Conference).

Kayana Traylor topped Purdue (5-4, 2-3) with 12 points.

Maryland opened the first period with six consecutive points and closed it with eight straight for a 16-6 lead. The lead stretched to 43-22 at the half. A 17-0 run that included three 3-pointers from Benzan down the stretch of the third quarter had the lead at 35.

Maryland was without prized freshman Angel Reese, who has a broken bone in her right ankle, but Alaysia Styles, a transfer from California, played 20 minutes and scored six points with four rebounds. Styles, a 6-foot-3 senior, played one minute in her Maryland debut in the last game.

The Terrapins are scheduled to play at Minnesota on Thursday. Purdue is home against No. 19 Indiana on Thursday.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25