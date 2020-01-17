Ovechkin hat trick...MLB’s first female coach...Bucks extend winning streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin took a stick to the face and put three pucks in the net for a hat trick to lead the Washington Capitals past the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Ovechkin reached 31 goals this season with his 25th career hat trick. He has scored five in his past two games to reach 689, one back of Mario Lemieux (leh-MYOO') for 10th on the NHL's all-time list.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alyssa Nakken (NAK’-ihn) has become the first female coach on a major league staff in baseball history after being named an assistant under new Giants manager Gabe Kapler. Nakken is a former softball standout at first base for Sacramento State and joined the Giants organization in 2014 as an intern in baseball operations. The NBA has several female assistant coaches. The NFL's San Francisco 49ers have Katie Sowers as an offensive assistant.

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros star outfielder George Springer and the tainted team have settled on a $21 million contract for next season. Springer led the Astros to their first title in 2017 and was the Most Valuable Player of the World Series that year. This week, Major League Baseball released a report that detailed a cheating scheme the Astros used during their championship season to steal signals from opposing catchers and relay them to hitters.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH'-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON'-poh) had 32 points and 17 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 23 points and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Boston Celtics 128-123 Thursday night. With the victory, the NBA-leading Bucks extended their winning streak to five games. Kemba Walker scored a game-high 40 points to lead the Celtics.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Brooks Koepka (KEHP'-kuh) shot a 6-under 66 in his return to competition after a knee injury and was tied for third place after the opening round of the Abu Dhabi Championship. Koepka, ranked No. 1 in the world, missed three months after re-injuring his knee while competing at the CJ Cup in South Korea. Koepka is two shots behind co-leaders Shaun Norris, of South Africa, and Renato Paratore, of Italy.