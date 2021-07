BALDWIN – An estimated 300 fans watched the Walkin Bucket Tournament on Friday night at Hollister Park.

The event had nine teams of players past high school age and was directed by Baldwin alum Scott Anscomb.

“I’ve never seen that many people at Hollister Park watching a game,” former Baldwin athletic director Shawn Williams said. “I’m proud of the job Scotty Anscomb did with this.”

OTF from Ludington was the winning team.

The Unknown was a local team, which Anscomb said, enjoyed plenty of success. Demetrius Kane and Brandon Childress, former Baldwin players, were members of the team.

Another local team which enjoyed success included Jordan and Jeffrey Davenport, Da’ron Copeland and Deondra McDonald.

“I want to thank everyone for coming out and their support,” Anscomb said. “I look forward to seeing everybody next year.”