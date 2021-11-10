Oubre scores 37 points, helps Hornets beat Grizzlies 118-108 CLAY BAILEY, Associated Press Nov. 10, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a season-best 37 points on 13-of-17 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 118-108 on Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.
Oubre matched his career high with seven 3-points on nine attempts and broke the franchise record for points off the bench.