EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — De'Vion Harmon hit four straight free throws in the final minute to allow Oregon to hold off Pepperdine 68-59 on Tuesday night.

Will Richardson scored 19 points and had seven assists to lead the Ducks (7-6), who rebounded from a 78-70 loss to No. 1 Baylor but earned just their second win in their last five games.