Oregon St. 42, Utah 34

Utah 14 10 7 3 34
Oregon St. 7 7 21 7 42
First Quarter

UTAH_Bernard 14 pass from Rising (Noyes kick), 12:02.

UTAH_Kuithe 11 pass from Rising (Noyes kick), 7:19.

ORST_Gould 14 run (Hayes kick), :52.

Second Quarter

UTAH_FG Noyes 29, 8:15.

ORST_Colletto 1 pass from Noyer (Hayes kick), 6:59.

UTAH_Ta.Thomas 3 run (Noyes kick), :46.

Third Quarter

ORST_Bradford 11 pass from Noyer (Hayes kick), 10:48.

ORST_Musgrave 75 punt return (Hayes kick), 7:26.

UTAH_Ta.Thomas 1 run (Noyes kick), 5:01.

ORST_Bradford 10 run (Hayes kick), 2:58.

Fourth Quarter

ORST_Baylor 8 run (Hayes kick), 9:49.

UTAH_FG Noyes 33, 2:38.

___

UTAH ORST
First downs 26 21
Total Net Yards 456 467
Rushes-yards 41-189 41-259
Passing 267 208
Punt Returns 0-0 1-75
Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-67
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-36-0 14-19-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 2-13
Punts 1-0.0 2-46.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 4-35 11-119
Time of Possession 33:51 25:45

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Utah, Thomas 21-74, Rising 10-71, Pledger 5-21, Bernard 2-16, Covey 2-8, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Oregon St., Baylor 19-152, Lowe 3-53, Bradford 2-20, Fenwick 7-14, Gould 2-12, Nolan 1-11, Irish 1-6, (Team) 3-(minus 3), Noyer 3-(minus 6).

PASSING_Utah, Rising 22-36-0-267. Oregon St., Noyer 14-19-0-208.

RECEIVING_Utah, Covey 5-40, Vele 3-69, Bernard 3-23, Kuithe 3-13, Kincaid 2-55, Fotheringham 2-11, Dixon 1-29, Enis 1-15, Howard 1-7, Pledger 1-5. Oregon St., Bradford 6-74, Harrison 3-72, Lindsey 1-36, Lowe 1-11, (Team) 1-8, Quitoriano 1-6, Colletto 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Utah, Noyes 56.

