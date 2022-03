PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Norchad Omier had a career-high 35 points plus 13 rebounds as sixth-seeded Arkansas State beat 11th-seeded Louisiana-Monroe 81-77 in the Sun Belt Conference tournament first round on Thursday.

Marquis Eaton had 13 points for Arkansas State (18-10). Malcolm Farrington added 11 points. Desi Sills had 10 points and eight rebounds.