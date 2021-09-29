Olympic swimmer who stormed Capitol pleads guilty to felony

3 1 of 3 Thomas Kienzle/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





WASHINGTON (AP) — Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge for storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and faces 21 to 27 months in prison.

Keller acknowledged in court records that he tried to obstruct Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, brushed away officers who tried to remove him from the Capitol Rotunda and yelled profane comments about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as he stood near officers wearing riot gear.