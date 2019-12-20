Oluyitan hits 6 3s and S. Utah tops Long Beach St. 84-63

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Oluyitan scored a career-high 27 points, shooting 6-for-8 from behind the 3-point arc and Southern Utah rolled past Long Beach State 84-63 on Thursday night.

Oluyitan scored four of his 3s in the second half when the Thunderbirds broke the game open with a 20-4 run to start the final period.

Harrison Butler added 12 points and six rebounds for Southern Utah (7-4), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Maizen Fausett added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Dre Marin had 10 points for the T-Birds.

Michael Carter III had 13 points for the Beach (3-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jordan Griffin added 12 points. Max De Geest and Jordan Roberts had 10 points each.

Southern Utah plays Portland State on the road next Monday. Long Beach State plays Utah Valley at home on Saturday.

