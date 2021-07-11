Olson homers twice, Bassitt wins 10th as A's top Rangers 4-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Matt Olson prepped for the Home Run Derby by hitting two of Oakland's four homers, Chris Bassitt allowed one run in seven innings, and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Sunday.
Olson, a first-time All-Star, homered leading off the fourth inning and with one out of the sixth, giving him 23 longballs this season. Jed Lowrie and Sean Murphy hit back-to-back homers in the second inning for the A’s, who won consecutive games for the first time since mid-June and took two of three at Texas.