Olofsson ties it late, Sabres top Rangers 3-2 in shootout April 3, 2021 Updated: April 3, 2021 10:33 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson tied the game at 16:19 of the third period and Tage Thompson scored the only goal in a shootout to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 comeback victory against the New York Rangers on Saturday night.
Thompson beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin with a low snap shot in the second round of the tiebreaker. Buffalo goalie Linus Ullmark denied Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko.