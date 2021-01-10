Oklahoma State makes last 13 shots, beats Kansas State 70-54

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Isaac Likekele had 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to help Oklahoma State beat Kansas State 70-54 on Saturday night.

The Cowboys (8-3, 2-3 Big 12) made their final 13 shots from the field beginning with Likekele’s layup to give them a 41-35 lead with 13:03 left. That sparked a 13-4 run and Oklahoma State led by double digits the rest of the way, finishing the half shooting 15 of 20 from the field.

Rondel Walker made 3 of 5 from 3-point range and added 15 points for the Cowboys. Kalib Boone scored 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting, and Avery Anderson III had 11 points.

Cade Cunningham, who came into the game as the Big 12’s leading scorer at 19.1 points per game, made his only field goal for Oklahoma State on a 3-pointer with 4:56 left in the game and finished with a season-low five points. The likely No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft took just three shots in 31 minutes and had six rebounds, five assists and a block with two turnovers.

Mike McGuirl scored 15 points and DaJuan Gordon had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (5-8, 1-4).

Oklahoma State’s previous four Big 12 games were decided by a single possession or in overtime and by a total of 12 points.

The Cowboys host No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday. Kansas State hosts Iowa State on Wednesday.

