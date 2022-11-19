Skip to main content
Sports

Oklahoma 28, No. 24 Oklahoma State 13

Oklahoma St. 0 3 7 3 13
Oklahoma 28 0 0 0 28
First Quarter

OKLA_Gabriel 2 run (Schmit kick), 13:43.

OKLA_Farooq 30 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 9:44.

OKLA_Gray 2 run (Schmit kick), 7:57.

OKLA_Stoops 23 pass from Gabriel (Schmit kick), 1:09.

Second Quarter

OKST_FG T.Brown 24, 3:56.

Third Quarter

OKST_Stewart 2 pass from Sanders (T.Brown kick), 1:03.

Fourth Quarter

OKST_FG T.Brown 25, 12:32.

___

OKST OKLA
First downs 26 18
Total Net Yards 484 434
Rushes-yards 35-103 34-175
Passing 381 259
Punt Returns 3-21 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-42 3-36
Interceptions Ret. 1-11 4-32
Comp-Att-Int 36-67-4 20-39-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-43 1-3
Punts 9-45.778 11-49.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-45 2-23
Time of Possession 37:46 22:14

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oklahoma St., Sanders 17-42, Nixon 7-37, B.Johnson 1-17, Gordon 7-13, Jackson 1-6, (Team) 1-(minus 2), J.Richardson 1-(minus 10). Oklahoma, Gray 20-90, Barnes 6-59, Gabriel 6-30, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Freeman 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Oklahoma St., Sanders 36-67-4-381. Oklahoma, Gabriel 20-39-1-259.

RECEIVING_Oklahoma St., Bre.Presley 9-118, B.Johnson 7-109, Nixon 7-50, J.Richardson 5-45, Owens 2-21, Cassity 2-20, Br.Green 1-11, Bray 1-9, Stewart 1-2, Gordon 1-(minus 4). Oklahoma, Stoops 6-89, Mims 5-68, Willis 3-35, Gray 3-30, Farooq 1-30, Freeman 1-4, Major 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Written By
More News