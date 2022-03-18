Oilers rout Sabres 6-1 for 4th straight victory March 18, 2022 Updated: March 18, 2022 12:16 a.m.
1 of6 Edmonton Oilers' Tyson Barrie (22) celebrates a goal against the Buffalo Sabres during third-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Edmonton Oilers' goalie Mike Smith (41) and Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrate the win over the Buffalo Sabres at the end of third-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Buffalo Sabres' goalie Craig Anderson (41) makes the save as Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian (44) and Mattias Samuelsson (23) look for the rebound during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) and Zach Hyman (18) celebrate a goal against the Buffalo Sabres' during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid, Kailer Yamamoto and Tyson Barrie each had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers won their fourth in a row, beating the Buffalo Sabres 6-1 on Thursday night.
Leon Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse and Devin Shore also scored for the Oilers, and Mike Smith made 27 saves for his first victory since Feb. 17.