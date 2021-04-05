Ohtani's 2-way play, Walsh's HRs lead Angels past ChiSox 7-4 GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer April 5, 2021 Updated: April 5, 2021 12:48 a.m.
1 of11 Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 The Los Angeles Angels celebrate as Jared Walsh (20) crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Dexter Fowler and Anthony Rendon also scored. The Angels won 7-4. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani walks off the field during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani and White Sox's Jose Abreu collided at the plate while Ohtani was covering after a passed ball. Abreu and Adam Eaton both scored. Ohtani left the game. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) checks on Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, right, after they collided at home plate, following a passed ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Abreu and Adam Eaton both scored. Ohtani left the game. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh (20) high-fives Jose Iglesias (4) after Walsh hit a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia (28) high-fives designated hitter Yermin Mercedes (73) after scoring off of a wild pitch by Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia (28) makes it safely to first ahead of a throw to Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh (20) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a 451-foot homer and pitched two-hit ball into the fifth inning in a historic two-way performance, and Jared Walsh hit a walkoff homer in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday night.
Walsh hit two homers, including a big three-run shot off Matt Foster to end the Angels' third win over Chicago in their four-game, season-opening series.