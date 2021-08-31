Ohtani hits MLB-high 42nd home run, Angels beat Yankees 8-7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major-league leading 42nd home run, Jack Mayfield connected for his first career grand slam and the Los Angeles Angels were able to defeat the New York Yankees 8-7 Monday night.

Despite the longballs from Ohtani and Mayfield, the difference in the game ended up being a two-out single by Juan Lagares off Clay Holmes in the eighth inning that drove in Brandon Marsh with the go-ahead run.

Lagares had three hits and drove in two runs. Marsh led off the eighth with a single against Wandy Peralta (4-3).

The Yankees have lost three in a row following a 13-game winning streak.

Junior Guerra (5-2), who allowed a prodigious two-run shot to Giancarlo Stanton in the seventh inning that made it 7-all, got the win. Raisel Iglesias, the seventh pitcher used by manager Joe Maddon, retired the Yankees in order in the ninth for his 28th save.

After the Yankees rallied to tie it at 5 in the fifth inning, Ohtani took former teammate Andrew Heaney deep to lead off the bottom half. frame. Ohtani launched Heaney's curveball 432 feet into the right-field stands.

Ohtani has five hits in 30 career at-bats against the Yankees, with all of his hits leaving the park.

Mayfield's grand slam was part of a five-run fourth by the Angels.

Stanton had two hits and drove in three runs for the Yankees. He had an RBI single during the fifth inning that tied the game at 5.

ANOTHER STANTON SHOT

Stanton tied it at 7 in the seventh with a two-run drive to center field that caromed off the rocks. The 457-foot homer is the fifth-longest by an opponent at Angel Stadium since Statcast started keeping track in 2015.

The homer also had a 115.2-mile exit velocity. It is only the third time at The Big A that a player has hit a home run over 450 feet with an exit velocity over 115.0. The others are Ohtani and Joey Gallo.

MIXED COMEBACK FOR KLUBER

Yankees starter Corey Kluber came off the 60-day injured list before the game and made his first start since May 25. The right-hander, who was sidelined due to a right shoulder strain, didn't give up a hit through three innings and allowed only one walk before things unraveled in the fourth.

Kluber struck out Ohtani to lead off the inning, but then allowed three straight base hits, including an RBI single to Jo Adell. Max Stassi drew a two-out walk to load the bases before Mayfield took advantage of a curveball over the middle of the plate and went deep to left to give the Angels a 5-2 lead.

Kluber ended up going four innings, allowing five runs on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

FOR STARTERS

Mike Mayers — who is tied for seventh in the majors with 60 appearances — started for only the second time in his career and faced immediate trouble. The Angels right-hander allowed doubles to DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo followed by Aaron Judge's single before he was able to get Stanton to ground into a double play that ended up plating Judge to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

Mayers, whose other start came in 2016 with St. Louis, allowed two runs and three hits in two innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: LHP Zack Britton (left elbow sprain) was moved to the 60-day injured list, which effectively ends his season. Manager Aaron Boone said Britton met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Monday to determine if surgery is needed.

Angels: RHP Alex Cobb (right wrist inflammation) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session before the game with the next step remaining to be determined.

TRADING PLACES

The Yankees acquired RHP Jason Parker as the player to be named in the July 27 trade in which the Yankees sent pitchers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson to the Cincinnati Reds. The 23-year old Parker was 4-3 with a 4.05 ERA with Class A Daytona this season.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Jameson Taillon (8-4, 4.18 ERA) has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 11 of his last 13 starts dating back to June 18.

Angels: RHP Jaime Barria (2-2, 5.56 ERA) gets the call after Ohtani was scratched due to soreness in his right hand after being hit by a pitch on Saturday.

