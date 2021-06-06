Ohtani HR, Angels rally past Mariners 12-5; Kikuchi injured JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer June 6, 2021 Updated: June 6, 2021 2:51 a.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Considering the Los Angeles Angels' struggles the first two months of the season, it would have been easy to write them off after Alex Cobb gave up a grand slam during the fourth inning Saturday night, giving the Seattle Mariners a four-run lead.
Instead of packing it in, the Angels responded with one of their best offensive performances of the season. Los Angeles put up a season high in runs and had eight hits go for extra bases in its 12-5 victory.