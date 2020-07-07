Ohio High School Athletic Association changes leadership

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced that its executive director has been replaced by an interim leader while the organization searches for a permanent replacement.

The president of the association's board of directors, Dan Leffingwell, said Monday that Jerry Snodgrass had been replaced by interim executive director Bob Goldring.

Director of Communications Tim Stried told news outlets that the board of directors felt it imperative to take the leadership of OHSAA in a different direction.

Snodgrass had served as executive director since 2018 and spent 12 years with the association, according to an OHSAA statement.

Goldring, formerly the OHSAA senior director of operations, has served with the association for 25 years. Goldring will serve in an administrative capacity and work with state government leaders and school district administrators to develop a plan to return to play this fall.

“I am honored by the confidence the board has placed in me,” the news release quoted Goldring as saying. “We have a solid team of knowledgeable and dedicated professionals at the OHSAA who are committed to serving our member schools. My top priorities are to prepare for return to play this fall, and successfully lead the team until a permanent executive director is hired.”