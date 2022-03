NEW YORK (AP) — Chuba Ohams matched his career high with 23 points plus 16 rebounds as Fordham narrowly defeated George Washington 70-66 on Saturday.

Darius Quisenberry had 18 points for Fordham (15-15, 8-10 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Josh Colon-Navarro added 13 points. Rostyslav Novitskyi had three blocks.