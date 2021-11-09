Oh, brother: Heat-Nuggets mess goes from on-court to online TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer Nov. 9, 2021 Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 5:58 p.m.
1 of6 Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris, bottom, is attended to after being in an altercation with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Denver. Morris walked off the court after being examined and Jokic was ejected. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Fans applaud as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, top center left, is escorted from the court following his ejection for being involved in a scrum with Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, is restrained by Miami Heat guards Kyle Lowry, left, and Tyler Herro after knocking over Heat forward Markieff Morris during a scrum in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Denver. Jokic was ejected, Morris assessed a personal foul for his part in the altercation. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, left, guides center Nikola Jokic to the bench after Jokic was involved in an altercation with Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Denver. Jokic was ejected for his part in the incident. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
MIAMI (AP) — The fallout from the scuffle between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Markieff Morris from the Miami Heat continued Tuesday when the brothers of the two players who starred in the dustup decided to take their anger to Twitter.
Eventually, even one of their mothers apparently got involved in an effort to calm things down. The NBA undoubtedly will have more to say as well, with fines, suspensions or both likely to be announced before long.