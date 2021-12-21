Odukale scores 28 points in Pitt's 64-55 victory

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Femi Odukale scored 17 of his career-high-tying 28 points in the second half when Pittsburgh pulled way to beat Jacksonville 64-55 on Tuesday.

Odukale was 9-of-13 shooting with a personal-best five 3-pointers. Mouhamadou Gueye added 15 points — 10 in the second half — and had 12 rebounds plus four blocks for his first double-double this season. Jamarius Burton scored 12 points.