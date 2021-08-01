Ocon wins chaotic Hungarian GP, Hamilton takes F1 lead JEROME PUGMIRE, AP Auto Racing Writer Aug. 1, 2021 Updated: Aug. 1, 2021 12:15 p.m.
1 of12 Race winner, Alpine driver Esteban Ocon of France celebrates on the podium after the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Florion Goga/Pool via AP) Florion Goga/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Race winner, Alpine driver Esteban Ocon of France, right, celebrates on the podium with second placed Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany after the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Florion Goga/Pool via AP) Florion Goga/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Alpine driver Esteban Ocon of France, right, celebrates on the podium after winning with second placed Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany after the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Florion Goga/Pool via AP) Florion Goga/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Alpine driver Esteban Ocon of France celebrates with his team after winning the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (Florion Goga/Pool via AP) Florion Goga/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Cars drive out of the track after colliding during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Darko Bandic/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Darko Bandic/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Darko Bandic/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car out of the track after he crashed during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Darko Bandic/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Frenchman Esteban Ocon won a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday while Lewis Hamilton finished third to take the Formula One championship lead from Max Verstappen by six points heading into the midseason break.
Verstappen placed 10th after being taken out early in the race by Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in a first-lap crash that caused him and four others to retire.