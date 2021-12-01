O'Reilly's shootout goal lifts Blues past Lightning 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan O'Reilly scored the lone goal in a shootout and goalie Jordan Binnington rebounded from a rough start to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

St. Louis erased an early three-goal deficit and has won its last five against the Lightning, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

Tampa Bay scored two goals in a team-record five seconds and jumped to a 3-0 lead after just 5:29 in a matchup between teams that have combined to win the past three NHL titles.

O'Reilly, Logan Brown and Ivan Barbashev scored for St. Louis in regulation.

Binnington gave up three goals on the first nine shots he faced, but bounced back to make two clean stops in the shootout. Corey Perry hit the post for the Lightning.

Barbashev scored 71 seconds into the third period to tie it 3-all.

Erik Cernak and Perry scored five seconds apart in the opening period to stake Tampa Bay to its 3-0 lead.

Anthony Cirelli added a goal for the Lightning, who last beat St. Louis 3-0 on Dec. 13, 2017.

The goals by Cernak and Perry were the fastest in Lightning history, eclipsing the mark of nine seconds, set three times, the last on March 25, 2016, against the New York Islanders.

Cernak’s goal came right after Perry had pushed the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal. Cernak dumped the puck in off the glass, where it took a strange bounce, surprising Binnington.

Brian Elliott made 30 saves for the Lightning. He played for St. Louis from 2011-16.

Brown brought the Blues to 3-2 with a drive from the wing midway through the second period. His father, Jeff, played for St. Louis from 1989-94.

BABY TIME

Tampa Bay C Steven Stamkos missed the game to be with his wife, who is expecting the couple’s second child. Stamkos left St. Louis on Tuesday afternoon to return to Tampa, Florida. He has 11 goals and 13 assists.

COVID-19 ISSUES

St. Louis C Tyler Bozak was placed in COVID-19 protocol. He became the seventh Blues player to miss time due to COVID-19 issues this season.

“It’s tough,” coach Craig Berube said. “It’s going to be a part of every day in the NHL.”

UP NEXT

Lightning: Host the Blues in a rematch Thursday.

Blues: Open a two-game Florida road trip at Tampa Bay on Thursday.

