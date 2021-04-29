O'Neill scores on game-ending wild pitch as Cards top Phils JOE HARRIS, Associated Press April 29, 2021 Updated: April 29, 2021 5:30 p.m.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neil scored on David Hale's game-ending wild pitch in the 10th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Thursday to split their four-game series.
O’Neil, the automatic runner, started on second and advanced on Andrew Knizer's groundout. Hale (0-1) bounced a curveball past catcher J.T. Realmuto, getting the loss in his first decision since the Phillies acquired him from the New York Yankees last August.