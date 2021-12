MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 22 points and dished eight assists as Kansas State stormed into the week-long break for semester finals by rolling past Green Bay 82-64 on Sunday.

Ismael Massoud had a perfect day shooting for the Wildcats, hitting all five of his shots from the field, one 3-pointer, four from 2-point range, and all three shots from the line. Mark Smith added 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.