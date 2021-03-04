Northwestern scores last six points, beats Maryland 60-55

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 15 points and Chase Audige added 14, and Northwestern scored the last six points of the game to beat Maryland 60-55 on Wednesday night, ending the Terrapins' five-game win streak.

Northwestern (8-14, 5-13 Big Ten) has won two straight since halting a 13-game losing streak. The Wildcats also snapped a five-game skid against the Terrapins and beat them for the first time at home.

Maryland (15-11, 9-10) took its first lead of the second half, 51-50, on Aaron Wiggins’ 3-pointer with 4:50 remaining and led 55-54 with 2:32 to play. The Wildcats' Ryan Young made a layup and then two free throws with 13 seconds remaining. Darryl Morsell missed a 3 on the other end and Buie sealed it with a pair of free throws.

Buie and Audige were a combined 10-of-22 shooting and made seven of the Wildcats' 10 3-pointers. Pete Nance added 12 points.

Wiggins scored a career-high 26 points to lead Maryland. He was 10 of 15 from the floor and made five 3-pointers. Morsell finished with 14 points and five assists.

Northwestern's last win in the series was in the 2017 Big Ten tournament. The Wildcats beat the third-seeded Terrapins 72-64 to advance to the semifinals for the first time in program history.

The teams end their regular seasons on Sunday. Maryland hosts Penn State and Northwestern plays at home against Nebraska.

