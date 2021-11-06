Skip to main content
North Texas 38, Southern Miss. 14

North Texas 0 7 21 10 38
Southern Miss. 14 0 0 0 14
First Quarter

USM_Brownlee 17 pass from Lange (Bourgeois kick), 10:02.

USM_Stanley 55 interception return (Bourgeois kick), 7:37.

Second Quarter

UNT_I.Johnson 8 run (Mooney kick), 5:38.

Third Quarter

UNT_Ragsdale 2 run (Mooney kick), 9:53.

UNT_Ragsdale 44 run (Mooney kick), 6:01.

UNT_Gr.Murphy 37 fumble return (Mooney kick), 4:44.

Fourth Quarter

UNT_FG Mooney 28, 10:15.

UNT_K.Davis 43 fumble return (Mooney kick), 3:44.

___

UNT USM
First downs 25 11
Total Net Yards 537 229
Rushes-yards 59-321 27-113
Passing 216 116
Punt Returns 3-7 3-34
Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-71
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-55
Comp-Att-Int 16-31-1 17-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 3-20
Punts 4-40.25 7-39.857
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 9-99 4-35
Time of Possession 34:14 25:46

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_North Texas, I.Johnson 17-119, Ragsdale 15-112, Adeyi 12-46, Torrey 11-40, Aune 4-4. Southern Miss., Gore 12-82, Richard 10-48, Smithhhart 2-3, Lange 3-(minus 20).

PASSING_North Texas, Aune 16-30-1-216, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Southern Miss., Lange 17-25-0-116.

RECEIVING_North Texas, Pirtle 5-48, D.Brown 4-85, D.Ward 3-39, Burns 2-25, Ragsdale 1-17, I.Johnson 1-2. Southern Miss., D.Jones 6-49, Brownlee 4-53, Gore 3-(minus 5), Gunter 2-13, Caston 1-13, Gainer 1-(minus 7).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

