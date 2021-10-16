Skip to main content
North Carolina 45, Miami (FL) 42

Miami 10 7 17 8 42
North Carolina 14 17 7 7 45
First Quarter

UNC_Chandler 51 run (Atkins kick), 11:57.

MIA_Harvey 33 interception return (Borregales kick), 10:56.

UNC_Downs 45 pass from Howell (Atkins kick), 8:03.

MIA_FG Borregales 44, 4:00.

Second Quarter

UNC_Copenhaver 2 pass from Howell (Atkins kick), 10:46.

UNC_Chandler 4 run (Atkins kick), 6:16.

MIA_Knighton 2 run (Borregales kick), 4:33.

UNC_FG Atkins 48, :00.

Third Quarter

MIA_C.Brown 3 run (Borregales kick), 10:22.

UNC_Howell 30 run (Atkins kick), 8:21.

MIA_FG Borregales 42, 5:56.

MIA_Knighton 60 pass from Van Dyke (Borregales kick), 2:25.

Fourth Quarter

UNC_Howell 11 run (Atkins kick), 9:22.

MIA_Knighton 4 run (Rambo pass from Van Dyke), 3:08.

___

MIA UNC
First downs 29 22
Total Net Yards 421 382
Rushes-yards 34-157 48-228
Passing 264 154
Punt Returns 3-36 0-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-32
Interceptions Ret. 1-33 3-23
Comp-Att-Int 20-45-3 17-26-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-21 4-31
Punts 3-37.667 5-48.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-81 10-102
Time of Possession 26:09 33:51

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Knighton 17-92, Van Dyke 9-36, Harris 6-26, Brown 2-3. North Carolina, Chandler 18-104, Howell 17-98, D.Jones 12-27, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Miami, Van Dyke 20-45-3-264. North Carolina, Howell 17-26-1-154.

RECEIVING_Miami, Key.Smith 7-73, Rambo 4-35, Harley 3-36, Knighton 2-73, Restrepo 2-36, Mallory 1-11, B.Smith 1-0. North Carolina, Downs 11-96, Chandler 2-17, A.Green 1-41, Copenhaver 1-2, Walston 1-1, D.Jones 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_North Carolina, Atkins 52.

