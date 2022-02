JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kevion Nolan tossed in 18 points and made two free throws with 8 seconds remaining as Jacksonville held off Kennesaw State 59-56 on Saturday night.

Bryce Workman had 15 points for the Dolphins (18-8, 10-4 Atlantic Sun Conference), who have won four straight. Jordan Davis added 10 points. Tyreese Davis had seven rebounds.