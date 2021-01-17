https://www.lakecountystar.com/sports/article/Noel-scores-17-to-lead-UMass-Lowell-over-15878046.php
Noel scores 17 to lead UMass Lowell over Binghamton 77-67
VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Obadiah Noel posted 17 points and seven rebounds as UMass Lowell beat Binghamton 77-67 on Sunday.
Salif Boudie had 16 points for UMass Lowell (6-8, 5-5 America East Conference). Kalil Thomas added 14 points. Connor Withers had 13 points and nine rebounds.
Brenton Mills had 16 points for the Bearcats (1-12, 1-9), whose losing streak reached six games. Tyler Bertram added 11 points. Dan Petcash had 11 points and six rebounds.
UMass Lowell defeated Binghamton 92-78 on Saturday.
