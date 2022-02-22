No. 9 Texas Tech wins 20th home game in a row, 66-42 over OU

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Davion Warren scored 16 points, Bryson Williams had 13 and ninth-ranked Texas Tech won its 20th consecutive home game while avenging its only loss this month with a 66-42 victory over Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

The Red Raiders (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) have won their last four games and seven of eight. The only loss in that span was 70-55 at Oklahoma on Feb. 9.

Texas Tech never trailed, going ahead to stay on a layup by Williams that broke a 7-7 tie only 4 1/2 minutes into the game.

Jalen Hill had a team-high eight points for the Sooners (14-14, 4-11), who have lost four straight since that win over Texas Tech.

Williams had the first two baskets of the second half when the Red Raiders scored the first 10 points. That included converting an Oklahoma turnover into a layup by Adonis Arms, who brought the ball up the court before making the first of five passes between four players — the last a bounce pass from Clarence Nadolny to Arms along the baseline.

The Red Raiders later had a 19-0 run that included three consecutive baskets by Marcus Santos-Silva. Nadolny had a pass to Santos-Silva streaking into the lane and without a dribble had an impressive slam with his left hand to make it 58-29.

Santos-Silva and Arms both had nine points. Santos-Silva also had a game-high six rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners, who started 4-0 for coach Porter Moser, have slipped to a .500 record for the first time this season. They have lost seven of eight, with that only win being over Texas Tech for their fourth win this season over a top-15 team. ... Oklahoma followed its win over Texas Tech with two-point losses to Kansas and Texas before a 75-54 loss at Iowa State and now the setback against the Red Raiders. The two lopsided losses have come since a season-ending injury to senior guard Elijah Harkless.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are 17-0 at home this season, better than No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 4 Kentucky, who are both 16-0 in home games. The Red Raiders won their final three home games last season. ... Texas Tech shot 57% overall (28 of 49) from the field, including a 16-of-23 clip (70%) after halftime.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Home against in-state Big 12 rival Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Sooners lost the first matchup, 64-55, in Stillwater on Feb. 5.

Texas Tech: At TCU on Saturday, two weeks after beating the Horned Frogs 82-49 in Lubbock.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25