No. 9 Ole Miss rallies from 10 down, routs Vanderbilt 52-28 TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer Oct. 8, 2022 Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 9:08 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) is chased by Vanderbilt defensive lineman Myles Cecil (58) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis scores a touchdown past Mississippi safety Isheem Young (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) gestures as he walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi won 52-28. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) scores a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Mississippi safety Ladarius Tennison (13) celebrates an interception during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi won 52-28. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins (4) scores during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi won 52-28. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs as Vanderbilt defensive linemen Malik Langham (35) and Nate Clifton (90) pursue during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi won 52-28. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea stands along the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi won 52-28. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Mississippi tight end Michael Trigg is caught from behind by Vanderbilt linebacker De'Rickey Wright (43) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mississippi won 52-28. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaxson Dart threw for a career-high 448 yards and three touchdowns and ninth-ranked Mississippi overcame a 10-point deficit in routing Vanderbilt 52-28 on Saturday for its first 6-0 start since 2014.
The Rebels (6-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) won their fourth straight in the series after trailing 20-10 in the second quarter. Quinshon Judkins ran for the first of his two TDs just before halftime, then the Rebels added three more in the third quarter as part of 35 straight points.
Written By
TERESA M. WALKER