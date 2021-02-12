No. 8 UCLA beats Utah 69-58 behind Onyenwere's 25 points

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds Friday to lead No. 8 UCLA to a 69-58 victory over Utah.

Onyenwere passed Michelle Greco for 11th place on UCLA’s all-time scoring list and now has 1,710 points.

Chantel Horvat finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Bruins. Natalie Chou also added 12 points and Charisma Osborne 10. The Bruins (12-3, 9-3 Pac-12) overcame 40% shooting from the field by scoring 25 points off 15 Utah turnovers.

Brynna Maxwell led the Utes with 14 points and six assists. Kemery Martin added 12 points. Utah (5-12, 4-12 Pac-12) went 3-of-18 from 3-point range after entering the game ranked in the top third of Pac-12 teams for 3-pointers made.

UCLA scored 16 points off eight Utah turnovers by halftime to take control early.

The Bruins shot 50% from 3-point range before halftime, going 6-of-12 from outside. Osborne capped a 13-4 run with back-to-back 3-pointers, giving the Bruins a 15-8 lead.

The Utes cut the deficit to 21-20 midway through the second quarter after Lola Pendande and Martin keyed an 8-0 run with two baskets apiece. UCLA missed four straight shots to open the door for a rally.

Onyenwere got the Bruins back on track, scoring three baskets to fuel a 12-0 run. Her final jumper in that stretch finished the run and extended UCLA’s lead to 35-22.

The Bruins opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run to push their lead to 43-25. UCLA scored baskets on three straight possessions, highlighted by two layups from Horvat.

THE BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins defeated Utah for the 18th consecutive time dating to 2001 and beat the Utes by double digits for the sixth straight time. UCLA did it by defending the perimeter well and scoring repeatedly off Utah turnovers.

Utah: The Utes fell to 0-6 vs. Top 10 opponents on the season after struggling to get on track on offense. Utah twice went without field goals over five-minute stretches late in the second quarter and early in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

UCLA visits Colorado on Sunday.

Utah hosts USC on Sunday.

