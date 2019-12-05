No. 7 Baylor women rebound from 1st loss 72-38 over Georgia

WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo had 20 points and 11 rebounds as No. 7 Baylor rebounded from its first loss in nearly a year with a 72-38 win over Georgia on Wednesday night.

The defending national champion Lady Bears (8-1) had won 36 in a row overall before their loss Saturday night to then-No. 5 South Carolina at a tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

NaLyssa Smith added 15 points and Te'a Cooper had her eighth consecutive double-figure scoring game with 11 points for Baylor, which extended its home winning streak to 45 games. The Lady Bears have also won 55 consecutive home games against non-conference teams since a loss to UConn in January 2014.

Maya Caldwell and Gabby Connally both had had 11 points for Georgia (6-3), which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

With Baylor playing its last game for two weeks, coach Kim Mulkey used all 10 of her available players. All but one played at least 13 minutes.

The Lady Bears broke an early 5-all tie and went ahead to stay with a 10-2 run capped by Juicy Landrum's 3-pointer. They also scored the final 10 points of the second quarter, taking a 39-20 halftime lead on a 3 by Moon Ursin.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Lady Bulldogs shot a season-low 24.1 percent (14 of 58) from the field. They had several extended shooting slumps, missing 10 of 11 late in the first quarter and their last eight shots before halftime. In the second half, they missed 14 consecutive shots after Caldwell's layup with 2:43 left in the third quarter until Stephanie Paul's layup with 2:11 left in the game.

Baylor: Preseason AP All-America post Lauren Cox missed her seventh game in a row because of a stress reaction in her right foot. Cox is continuing her rehab, and it is unclear when she will return, but the Lady Bears have only two games in the next month before opening Big 12 play Jan. 4 at Oklahoma.

UP NEXT

Georgia has an extended break before playing Dec. 15 against Furman, the first of four consecutive home games before the Lady Bulldogs open SEC play Jan. 2 at Ole Miss.

Baylor has only two more games this month, both at home, Dec. 18 against Arkansas State and Dec. 30 against Morehead State.