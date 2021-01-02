No. 7 Baylor women beat TCU 74-50, both head coaches absent

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Moon Ursin and NaLyssa Smith had double-doubles and No. 7 Baylor beat TCU 74-50 on Saturday, when both head coaches missed the game because of coronavirus contact tracing.

With associate head coach Bill Brock filling in for Kim Mulkey, Baylor (8-1, 3-0 Big 12) won its 30th straight game in the series against the Horned Frogs. It was the first game for the Lady Bears since consecutive 93-point nonconference victories the week before Christmas.

Ursin had season highs with 21 points and 10 rebounds, along with seven assists. Smith had 18 points and 12 rebounds. DiDi Richards added 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Baylor.

TCU (5-3, 0-3) said coach Raegan Pebley missed the game due to a quarantine period after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The school said Pebley tested negative but was following medical protocol to isolate.

Baylor didn't immediately say why Mulkey was out, but TV and radio broadcasts both reported that Mulkey, like Pebley, was out due to contact tracing and had tested negative. A school spokesman said Brock would address questions after the game.

Associate head coach Hanna Howard handled head coaching duties for TCU.

Lauren Heard had 14 points on 2-of-15 shooting to lead TCU, finishing well below her 20.1-per-game average that was third in the Big 12.

Ursin hit two 3s while scoring the first eight points for the Lady Bears after halftime, putting them up 43-28.

The Lady Bears had a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter but didn't go ahead by 20 until DiJonai Carrington's steal and fastbreak layup with 7:41 left made it 58-38.

TCU struggled shooting from the outset and finished 26.2% overall (16 of 61). The Frogs had several long shooting droughts, missing nine of their first 10 shots in the game, their last six before halftime, and seven of eight to end the third quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Lady Frogs haven’t lost to TCU since Feb. 28, 1990, when both teams were still in the old Southwest Conference. The current winning streak includes all 18 games since they reunited as conference rivals when TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012.

TCU: Like Baylor, TCU entered the game ranked top three in the Big 12 in turnover margin and assists-to-turnover margin. Both teams had 17 turnovers — TCU had only nine assists, Baylor 17. ... The Frogs were 4 of 9 on 3-pointers at halftime but made just 3 of 21 shots inside the arc before the break.

UP NEXT

Baylor is home Thursday night for its highly anticipated showdown against No. 4 UConn.

TCU is home again Wednesday night to play Oklahoma State.

