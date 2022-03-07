No. 6 UConn wins 20th Big East title, tops Villanova 70-40 DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer March 7, 2022 Updated: March 7, 2022 10:30 p.m.
Connecticut's Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) looks to shoot a basket against Villanova in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East tournament finals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn.
Connecticut's Paige Bueckers (5) guards against Villanova's Brianna Herlihy (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East tournament finals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn.
Connecticut's Azzi Fudd, left, Paige Bueckers, center front, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa, right, surround Villanova's Maddy Siegrist, center back, as they pull down a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East tournament finals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn.
Connecticut's Paige Bueckers, right, celebrates with teammates Azzi Fudd, left, and Nika Mühl, center, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in the Big East tournament finals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Evina Westbrook scored 13 points, Aaliyah Edwards added 12 points and No. 6 UConn put forth another dominant defensive effort to beat Villanova 70-40 in the Big East championship game Monday night.
It was the 20th Big East tournament championship for UConn, which avenged a loss last month to the Wildcats. That three-point defeat ended UConn's 169-game conference winning streak dating to 2013.