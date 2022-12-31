Skip to main content
No. 3 TCU 51, No. 2 Michigan 45

TCU 14 7 20 10 51
Michigan 0 6 24 15 45
First Quarter

TCU_B.Clark 41 interception return (Kell kick), 9:22.

TCU_Duggan 1 run (Kell kick), 2:27.

Second Quarter

MICH_FG Moody 42, 13:46.

TCU_Barber 6 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 4:56.

MICH_FG Moody 59, :04.

Third Quarter

MICH_FG Moody 21, 9:29.

MICH_Bell 34 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 6:32.

TCU_Demercado 1 run (Kell kick), 4:25.

TCU_Winters 29 interception return (run failed), 2:52.

MICH_McCarthy 20 run (run failed), 1:47.

TCU_Duggan 1 run (Kell kick), :49.

MICH_Mullings 1 run (McCarthy run), :03.

Fourth Quarter

MICH_Wilson 18 run (Bell pass from McCarthy), 14:13.

TCU_Johnston 76 pass from Duggan (Kell kick), 13:07.

TCU_FG Kell 33, 10:02.

MICH_Wilson 5 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 3:18.

___

TCU MICH
First downs 19 25
Total Net Yards 488 527
Rushes-yards 41-263 40-185
Passing 225 342
Punt Returns 1-31 2-16
Kickoff Returns 4-75 3-78
Interceptions Ret. 2-70 2-8
Comp-Att-Int 14-29-2 21-35-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 4-38
Punts 6-44.5 5-44.6
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-85 5-28
Time of Possession 27:32 32:11

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_TCU, Demercado 17-150, Miller 8-57, Duggan 15-57, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Michigan, Edwards 23-119, McCarthy 10-52, Wilson 1-18, Mullings 5-4, Loveland 1-(minus 8).

PASSING_TCU, Duggan 14-29-2-225. Michigan, McCarthy 20-34-2-343, Edwards 1-1-0-(minus 1).

RECEIVING_TCU, Johnston 6-163, Hudson 2-34, Barber 2-12, Davis 2-12, Wiley 1-6, Demercado 1-(minus 2). Michigan, Bell 6-135, Wilson 5-104, Loveland 4-36, C.Johnson 2-30, Henning 2-(minus 3), Schoonmaker 1-32, Edwards 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

