No. 3 Stanford holds off Cal Baptist 83-78 in Victoria

Stanford's Nadia Fingall looks for the basket as California Baptist's Tiena Afu defends during second-quarter NCAA college basketball game action at the Victoria Invitational in Victoria, British Columbia, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press via AP) less Stanford's Nadia Fingall looks for the basket as California Baptist's Tiena Afu defends during second-quarter NCAA college basketball game action at the Victoria Invitational in Victoria, British Columbia, ... more Photo: Chad Hipolito, AP Photo: Chad Hipolito, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close No. 3 Stanford holds off Cal Baptist 83-78 in Victoria 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Nadia Fingall scored 18 points, Kiana Williams had 15, and Lexie Hull had 13 points and 10 rebounds as No. 3 Stanford held off Cal Baptist 83-78 Thursday night at the Greater Victoria Invitational.

The Cardinal (6-0) built a big lead before the Lancers (7-1) rallied over the final 20 minutes with sharp 3-point shooting.

Ane Olaeta led Cal Baptist with 18 points, Sydney Palma added 17 — while going 4 for 6 from 3-point territory — and Tiena Afu had 14 points.

CBU converted 17 of 40 3-point attempts while the Cardinal were good on just 4 of 23.

The Lancers led by eight midway through the first quarter, but the Cardinal clawed back and took off, turning a 23-21 deficit after the first quarter into a 46-33 halftime lead. Keana Williams capped Stanford’s first-half scoring after stealing the ball from Olaeta while she looked to coach Jarrod Olson for instructions from the sidelines.

The Cardinal stretched their advantage to 59-38 early in the third quarter. Just when it looked like the game was over, the Lancers connected on seven 3s in the third quarter and kept hitting more in the fourth.

CBU pulled within 71-70 with just over six minutes left and stayed close, but the Cardinal managed to control the Lancers’ outside shooting down the stretch.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: With their high ranking, the Cardinal are the team to beat in this tournament. Mississippi State is the only other team here ranked in the top 10. The stage is being set for a Stanford-Mississippi State showdown in the final.

Cal Baptist served early notice that it might be a contender come NCAA tournament time next spring.

UP NEXT

Stanford faces Syracuse in a semifinal game Friday night.

Cal Baptist takes on Houston on the consolation side of the tournament.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25