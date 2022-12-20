No. 3 Ohio State women rally in OT, beat USF in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Taylor Thierry made a driving layup with 5 seconds left in overtime, and No. 3 Ohio State closed with an 8-0 run in the final minute of the extra period to rally past South Florida 88-86 in the San Diego Invitational on Tuesday.

Cotie McMahon scored 30 points and assisted on Thierry's decisive shot. Taylor Mikesell shook off a horrific shooting night to make a tying 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in OT for the Buckeyes (12-0), who are off to their best start since they won their first 15 games in 2011-12.