No. 25 UCF women clamp down on SMU 61-28 in AAC semifinal
1 of12 UCF forward Brittney Smith (32) shoots as SMU forward Savannah Wilkinson (12) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal round game at the women's American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Gareth Patterson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 UCF guard Tay Sanders, center, is defended by SMU guard Amber Bacon, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal round game at the women's American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Gareth Patterson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 SMU guard Amber Bacon (5) jumps and throws the ball back inbounds as UCF forward Brittney Smith (32) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal round game at the women's American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Gareth Patterson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 UCF guard Diamond Battles (3) drives past SMU guard Reagan Bradley (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal round game at the women's American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Gareth Patterson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 SMU guard Kayla White (32) drives to the basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal round game against UCF at the women's American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Gareth Patterson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 UCF guard Diamond Battles warms up ahead of an NCAA college basketball semifinal round game against SMU at the women's American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Gareth Patterson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 UCF guard Tay Sanders, left, drives the court against SMU guard Kayla White, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal round game at the women's American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Gareth Patterson/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 SMU guard Reagan Bradley (13) talks to coach Toyelle Wilson in the first half of an NCAA college basketball semifinal round game against UCF at the women's American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Gareth Patterson/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Brittney Smith led a balanced offense with 13 points and No. 25 UCF's nation-best defense had its best game of the season with a 61-28 win over SMU in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Wednesday.
Going into the game, the top-seeded Knights were allowing 48.1 points per game and held 16 teams under 50 points and seven under 40.